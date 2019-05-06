{{featured_button_text}}

John Burke, 79, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on May 5, 2019 with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Mary Frances (Peggy) Varley, 87, of Twin Falls died Sunday, April 14, 2019. Services are pending for early June.

Marvin L. Armes, 85, of Buhl, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at a Twin Falls care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Margaret Melton, 98, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at a local nursing facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Anita “June” Tverdy, 82, of Buhl, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at a local care facility. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Erika Mumm, 82, of Kimberly died, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at home A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls. Cremation is under the direction of. Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Beverly Ann Danvers, 83, of Twin Falls passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Bridgeview Estates. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Rosenau Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

 

