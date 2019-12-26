Edward Bortz, 90, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Jason Arvin Nielson, 38, of Gooding, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Cremation arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Bette Lee Clark, 89, of Jerome, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Services are under the care of Demaray’s Memorial Chapel in Jerome.
Eulogia Talamantes, 96, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
Kenneth Verl Bassett, 62, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
You have free articles remaining.
Treva A Weeks, 85, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Virgil Raymond Ralph, 66, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Juliana Loretta Faulds, 92, of Burley, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Highland Estates. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
William Harry “Doc” Eversole, 98, of Filer, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Funeral services are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Jacqueline Lea “Jackie” Luby, 66, of Buhl, died Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.