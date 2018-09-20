Dennis L. Ricketts, 71 of Jerome passed away on Wednesday September 19, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Kenneth D. Gallaher, 63, of Richfield, died Thursday, September 20, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Beatrice “Bea” Durfee, a 95-year-old longtime resident of Almo, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at Hiland Estates Assisted Living in Burley. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Gene Grubbs, 89, of Filer, passed away on Thursday, September 20, 2018, at his home. Arrangements will be under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl, Idaho.
Joyce Louise Cote, 87, of Twin Falls, died Wednesday, September 19, 2017 at her home. Services will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls.
