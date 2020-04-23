Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Andre Golay, 17, of Twin Falls passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Clara Lee Robinson, 92, of Wendell, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

Karleen Musgrave, 84, of Firestone, Colorado and previously of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Longmont, Colorado. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

Patricia L. Brite Davis, 87, of Buhl, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at a local care facility. Arrangements are pending at Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

David Lee Evans, 69, of Hagerman, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.