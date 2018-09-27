Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Robert R. Cornie, 85, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

Linda Mayes, 71, of Boise, died Monday, September 24, 2018 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Summers Funeral Home, Boise Chapel.

