Cynthia Marie Thomas, 47, of Gooding, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 from injuries in an auto accident south of Gooding. The family will have a memorial celebration of life for Cynthia on a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Suzann (Ray) Wright, 67, a resident of Thatcher, Arizona, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 in Safford, Arizona. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Earnest N. White "Earnie", 78, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Twin Falls Center. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Patricia Winningham, 80, of Rupert, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at the home of her daughter. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Dorothy Port Robinson, 96, a longtime Oakley resident, died at home Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Karen Manley, 69, Twin Falls, formerly of New Mexico, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, with family by her side . Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
