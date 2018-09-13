Catherine J Edson, 86, of Twin Fall passed away Wednesday, September 5, 2018. Services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mary J. Jenkins, 74 of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Thursday, September 13, 2018 at St Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
Rhonda Randall, 68, of Burley, passed away Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at the Park View Care & Rehabilitation Center in Burley. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory in Rupert.
Terry G. Gibbons, 69, of Jerome, died Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at his residence. Services are pending and under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
