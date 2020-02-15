Ochoa Pablo, 69, of Burley passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Intermountain Medical Center, Salt Lake City. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward, Hansen Mortuary.
Albert Jay Cottle, 87, completed his earthly mission on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, after an eight-year battle with cancer. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
Montais Greenwalt, 85, of Roswell, New Mexico, and formerly of Rupert, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Michael E. Miller, 60, of Rupert, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at his home in Rupert. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Morris McMahan ,67, of Twin Falls, passed away at home with family, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
