Kenneth Owings, 90, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Services are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, in Twin Falls.
Lydia Deanne Chambers, 80, of Hazelton passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Donna Jean Huether, 87, Kimberly, Idaho passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.