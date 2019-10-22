{{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth Owings, 90, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Services are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, in Twin Falls.

Lydia Deanne Chambers, 80, of Hazelton passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Donna Jean Huether, 87, Kimberly, Idaho passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

