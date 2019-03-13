Lila Jean Facer, an 88-year-old Gooding resident, formerly of Rupert, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Services are in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
Carl Martin Ashmead, 79, a resident of Corral, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Jerome. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Kevin Forrest Kennedy, 56, of Lynwood, Washington, son of Judy Knapp of Twin Falls, passed away March 11, 2019 in Washington. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Ronald E. Hold, 71, of Hagerman, ID, passed away March 13, 2019 in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Brandi Joyce Jones, 75, passed away March 13, 2019 in Twin Falls. Arrangements will be under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Vera “Marlene” Guymon, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
John "Jerry" Hartshorn, passed away in Heber City, Utah. Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Jerome Cemetery Arrangements are under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.
