Death Notices

Charlie J. Valdez, 74 year old Burley resident, died Saturday, April 5, 2020 at Cassia Regional Medical Center. In keeping with his wishes, a private urn placement will take place at a later date. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Stephen Merrill Chatterton, 65, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
CORRECTION of Middle Name:
Austin Luke Lopez, 19, of Twin Falls, Idaho, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Twin Falls. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Kelsey Jenkins Hurst, a 23-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, at the Declo Cemetery. A live webcast of the service will be available. A visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, May 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E.16th St., in Burley. All services will be held in accordance with state-mandated social distancing.
Glen Wayne Jensen, a 91-year-old resident of Lehi, Utah, and formerly of Burley, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Harmony Hills Assisted Living in Lehi. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
