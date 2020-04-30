Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Charlie J. Valdez, 74 year old Burley resident, died Saturday, April 5, 2020 at Cassia Regional Medical Center. In keeping with his wishes, a private urn placement will take place at a later date. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Stephen Merrill Chatterton, 65, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

CORRECTION of Middle Name:

Austin Luke Lopez, 19, of Twin Falls, Idaho, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Twin Falls. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.