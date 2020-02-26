Death Notices

Craig Dean Butts, 67, of Tacoma, Washington, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 near Bliss, Idaho. Local funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Lindia Elting, 38, of Gooding, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Johnsie May (Bishop) Nielson, 91, of Arvada, Colorado, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 in Colorado. Local funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Gail G. Clark, 70, of Buhl, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at her residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
David Tannehill, 78, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
