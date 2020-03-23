Death Notices

Kaeleen Egbert, 61, of Murtaugh, passed away March 18, 2020 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
You have free articles remaining.
Robert Brent Ward, 64, of Pocatello, formerly of Burley, passed away March 20, 2020 in Pocatello. Private family graveside services will be held Thursday March 26, 2020 at the Elba, Idaho Cemetery at 2:00 p. m. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Violet V. Amen, 81 year old Rupert resident, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.