John C. “Johnny” Anderson, 69, of Twin Falls, died September 20, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Tawnya S. Butler, 63, of Buhl, passed away Thursday, September 20, 2018 at her home. Arrangements will be under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl, Idaho.
William Paul Goodrich, 77, of Buhl, passed away Thursday, September 20, 2018, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital. Arrangements will be under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl, Idaho.
Gordon L. Bennett, 66, of Buhl, passed away Thursday, September 20, 2018, at his home. Arrangements will be under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl, Idaho.
Joyce Louise Hurd Cote, 87, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at her home. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
