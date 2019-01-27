Try 1 month for 99¢

Carlie Laverne Miller, 89, of Buhl, died Saturday, January 26, 2019 at a Buhl care facility. Cremation is under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Galeina Glover, 83, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Friday, January 25, 2019 at Bennett Hills Assisted Care in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

