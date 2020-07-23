Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paula Trosper, 55, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Ralph “Gary” Wright, 82, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

George Semba, 97, of Kimberly passed away on July 23, 2020 quietly surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.