Linda Willard, 70, of Twin Falls passed away June 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Parks Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Preal A. Sanders, 79 of Kimberly, passed away Monday June 17, 2019 in Oakley, Idaho. Services are in the care of Cloverdale Funeral Home.

