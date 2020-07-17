Death Notices

Michael Norman Samac, 63, of Clearlake, CA, formerly of the Magic Valley, passed away July 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones and Lewis Clear Lake Memorial Chapel, Lowerlake, CA.
Michael Gene Hopkins, 70, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at a local hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Francis L. Eschliman, 87, passed away quietly surrounded by family at Grace Assisted Living on July 16th, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home
Sadie Thornton, 79, of Twin Falls, passed away quietly on July 17, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Rose Leintz Shobe, 91, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Bennett Hills Assisted Care in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Carl Gordon Hendrix, 81, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.