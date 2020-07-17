Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael Norman Samac, 63, of Clearlake, CA, formerly of the Magic Valley, passed away July 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones and Lewis Clear Lake Memorial Chapel, Lowerlake, CA.

Michael Gene Hopkins, 70, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at a local hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel.

Francis L. Eschliman, 87, passed away quietly surrounded by family at Grace Assisted Living on July 16th, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home

Sadie Thornton, 79, of Twin Falls, passed away quietly on July 17, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Rose Leintz Shobe, 91, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Bennett Hills Assisted Care in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Carl Gordon Hendrix, 81, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.