Death Notices

Patricia Avis Okelberry, 92, of Burley, and formerly of Oakley, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Funeral Services are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.
You have free articles remaining.
Saul J. Gonzalez, 73, of Jerome, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at his home. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary.
Theresa Perkins, 90, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 723 Hankins Road North in Twin Falls; viewing from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral at the church. Funeral arrangements by White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Daniel B. Meehl, 79, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.