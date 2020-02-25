Death Notices

Patricia Avis Okelberry, 92, of Burley, and formerly of Oakley, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Funeral Services are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Saul J. Gonzalez, 73, of Jerome, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at his home. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary.

Theresa Perkins, 90, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 723 Hankins Road North in Twin Falls; viewing from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral at the church. Funeral arrangements by White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

Daniel B. Meehl, 79, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”