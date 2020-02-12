Thomas D. Davis, 84 of Twin Falls, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Services will be on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Ricky L. Dee, 58, of Hansen, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Harold W Turbeville, 78, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2020 at the University of Utah hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral.
M. Aldena Turner, 101, of Twin Falls, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at a local nursing facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. To offer condolences please visit reynoldschapel.com
Evelyn E. Underwood, 86, of Jerome, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at a Boise hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
