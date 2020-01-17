{{featured_button_text}}

Clyde Allen Burney, 88, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 with family at his side. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Penny Kaye Bowles, 66, of Filer, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at home. A celebration of life will be announced and held later this spring under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Grace Bonadiman, 89, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Leslie Lee Wheeler, 72, of West Jordan, Utah, formally of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at her home in West Jordan, Utah. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

