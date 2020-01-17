Clyde Allen Burney, 88, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 with family at his side. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Penny Kaye Bowles, 66, of Filer, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at home. A celebration of life will be announced and held later this spring under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Grace Bonadiman, 89, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Leslie Lee Wheeler, 72, of West Jordan, Utah, formally of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at her home in West Jordan, Utah. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.