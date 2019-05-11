Vernon Lee Carter, 70, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Don L. Harr, 81 of Twin Falls, passed away on Friday May 10, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Harold R. Hake, 91, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Anthony Wolbers, 55, passed away on May 6, 2019 in Boise. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Rosenau Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Ruth Turner, 90, of Twin Falls passed away on Friday May 10, 2019 at Bridgeview Estates. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
John P. Nunes, 82, of Buhl, died Friday, May 10, 2019 at his residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Irma Mingo, 85, of Twin Falls passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
