Death Notices

Bruce Gines, 64, of Twin Falls, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Norma Van Leeuwan, 99, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Jose Nunes, 70, of Wendell, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Bertha Bernice Severe, 81, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Anabel Jean Day, 90, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Raymond L. Holt, 68, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
