Death Notices

Jonel L. Buttars, 50, of Burley, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Highland Estates Assisted Living. In keeping with her wishes, no formal services will be held. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Shanna Lynn Kennison, 67, of Twin Falls, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Henry T Montoya, 57, passed away Saturday, November 3, 2020, at home in Rupert. Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Hansen Mortuary Rupert. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Jearlyn J. Nelson, 75, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.