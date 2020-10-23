Death Notices

Juvenal Jimenez Mendoza, 30, of Shoshone, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Joseph “Joe” S. Myers, 81, of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Barbara Tilley, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away quietly surrounded by her loving family, October 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

R. Jean Armstrong, 87, of Twin Falls, passed away October 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Donald Frank Strickland, 73, of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.