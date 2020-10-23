Death Notices

Juvenal Jimenez Mendoza, 30, of Shoshone, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
Joseph “Joe” S. Myers, 81, of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Barbara Tilley, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away quietly surrounded by her loving family, October 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
R. Jean Armstrong, 87, of Twin Falls, passed away October 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Donald Frank Strickland, 73, of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Phyllis Thibault, 86, of Jerome, passed away quietly at her home, October 21, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Michael Packham, 76, of Kimberly, passed away October 21, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Lila Marie Koch, 85, of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral services are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Jay Lamb Nielsen, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away October 21, 2020, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
Rex West, 89, of Rupert, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at his home in Rupert. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
