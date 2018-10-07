Try 1 month for 99¢

Elsie Danichek, 92, of Twin Falls passed away Saturday, October 6, 2018 at Heritage Assisted living. Arrangements are the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Joe Gonzales, Jr., 75, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Bill D. Brooks, 87, of Jerome, died Saturday. October 6, 2018 at a Twin Falls care facility. Services are pending and under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Bill Rupert, 77, of Kimberly passed away unexpectedly on October 5. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Mark A. Baird, 54, of Twin Falls, died Friday, October 5, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

