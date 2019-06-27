{{featured_button_text}}

Joel R. Martinez, 52, a resident of Keene, NH and a native of Burley, ID, passed away peacefully at his home in Keene, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, following a period of declining health. Services will be private. The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St. Keene, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.

Adrian Vander Stelt, 73, of Buhl, died Thursday, June 27, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl

