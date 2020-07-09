Death Notices

James Kimball, 71, of Jerome passed on quietly surrounded by family on Wednesday July 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Verna Dale (Burgess) Kodesh, 81, a resident of Buhl, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her home in Buhl. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
Danny M. Cutler, 70, of Jerome passed away July 8, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Tomasa C. Torres, 94, of Jerome passed away July 8, 2020 at a local care facility. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Vickie Ann (Parke) Mcilvain, 73, of Huntley, MT, formerly of Malta, ID passed away July 2, 2020. Celebration of Life: July 17, 2021 (yes, next year) www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/mcilvain
Dick Anderson, an 82-year-old lifelong resident of Albion, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Albion. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. We ask those in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Kathryn Berlin Erikson, a 95-year-old Almo resident, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. A viewing for friends and family will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at the Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery in Almo. Due to the increase of COVID-19 infections in the Mini-Cassia area, those attending the graveside service or viewing are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.