Death Notices

James Kimball, 71, of Jerome passed on quietly surrounded by family on Wednesday July 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Verna Dale (Burgess) Kodesh, 81, a resident of Buhl, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her home in Buhl. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Danny M. Cutler, 70, of Jerome passed away July 8, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Tomasa C. Torres, 94, of Jerome passed away July 8, 2020 at a local care facility. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Vickie Ann (Parke) Mcilvain, 73, of Huntley, MT, formerly of Malta, ID passed away July 2, 2020. Celebration of Life: July 17, 2021 (yes, next year) www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/mcilvain