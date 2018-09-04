Brandon M. Worring, 26, of Jerome passed away September 2, 2108 in Twin Falls. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Bernnie Lucas, 83, of Kimberly, Idaho passed away on September 3, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Karla Louise McRoberts, 61, of Richfield, passed away on Monday, September 3, 2018 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.
Nancy Grace, 64, of Rupert, died Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at Rosetta Assisted Living of Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Audrey Hamrick, 90, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, September 3, 2018 at Chardonnay Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Michael Charles Remming, 62, of Kimberly, passed away peacefully, August 31, 2018. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home
