Jerry K. Hale, 75 year old Paul resident, died Saturday, August 10, 2019. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Mina Merle Cook, 94, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 10th, with her loving family Steve Cook, Victoria Cook, and Beth Bull at her side. Arrangements are pending with Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Lois Lyle, 96, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on August 11, 2019 at the Twin Falls Care Center under the loving care of her family. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Evelyn B. Ledbetter, 92 of Twin Falls passed away on Sunday August 11, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Ronnie D. Cox, 74 of Jerome passed away August 8, 2019. Funeral service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ronnie’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Raymond D. Baird died on August 11, 2019 in Carey, Idaho. Memorial Services will be at the Carey LDS Church, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Viewing will begin at 1:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m, Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Carey Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Wood River Chapel of Hailey, Idaho (www.woodriverchapel.com).
Len Riddle, 76, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Anders “Andy” Frostenson, 47, a resident of Fairfield, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 9, 2019 in Ontario, Oregon. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Kurt R. Schweizer, 71, of Buhl, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Kenneth Karl Wiesmore, Jr., 64 of Twin Falls, passed away August 12, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
