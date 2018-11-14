Try 1 month for 99¢

Jack Lee Lekey, 77, of Kimberly, Idaho died Saturday, November 10, 2018. Arrangement are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls.

Corbin Shelton Bowers, a 28-year-old Burley resident, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Cassia county. Services are under Rasmussen—Wilson funeral home.

Donald “Don” Bruce, 63 of Twin Falls past away Wednesday, November 14, 2018. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.

Gerald Dee “Huck” Hulsey, 76, of Nampa, died Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 in Nampa Idaho.

Carl Robert Hogg, 90, passed away Nov. 12, 2018. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Manning—Wheatley Funeral Chapel, Pocatello, Idaho.

Arthur “Milo” Packer, 82, of Hagerman, passed away on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Earl Mitchell, 68, of Heyburn, passed away Wednesday, November 14, 2018. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Donna L. Dayley, an 86-year-old resident of Burley, died Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Burley. In accordance with Donna’s wishes, no formal services will be held. All arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

