Jack Lee Lekey, 77, of Kimberly, Idaho died Saturday, November 10, 2018. Arrangement are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls.
Corbin Shelton Bowers, a 28-year-old Burley resident, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Cassia county. Services are under Rasmussen—Wilson funeral home.
Donald “Don” Bruce, 63 of Twin Falls past away Wednesday, November 14, 2018. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
Gerald Dee “Huck” Hulsey, 76, of Nampa, died Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 in Nampa Idaho.
Carl Robert Hogg, 90, passed away Nov. 12, 2018. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Manning—Wheatley Funeral Chapel, Pocatello, Idaho.
Arthur “Milo” Packer, 82, of Hagerman, passed away on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Earl Mitchell, 68, of Heyburn, passed away Wednesday, November 14, 2018. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Donna L. Dayley, an 86-year-old resident of Burley, died Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Burley. In accordance with Donna’s wishes, no formal services will be held. All arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.