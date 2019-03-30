Try 3 months for $3

Elizabeth L Hazen, 84 of Twin Falls, passed away March 30, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Manuel Santos, an 80 year-old resident of Heyburn, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Robert Eugene Strout, a 91 year-old resident of Burley, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert.The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley

