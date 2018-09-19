Christina S. Bedolla, 86 year old Rupert resident, passed away Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at her home in Rupert. Funeral services will be held at a later date in Roosevelt, Utah. Local arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Marian J. Watrous, 88, of Twin Falls passed away Monday, September 17, 2018 at the Twin Falls Center. At the families request no public service will take place. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Gertrude Busman, 98, of Jerome, died Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at her residence. Services are pending and under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
