Keith Poulton, 93-year-old Burley resident, passed away Sunday, November 11, 2018 at his home. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert

Jessie Winter, 86, of Burley, passed away Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Park View Care and Rehabilitation Center in Burley. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

Kelly Schroeder, 60, a resident of Bliss, passed away on Monday, November 12, 2018 at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Gerald D. “Huck” Hulsey, 76, of Nampa and formerly of Jerome, died Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 at a Nampa hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel.

