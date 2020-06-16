Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Frank Lee Roy Plant, 79, of Twin Falls, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at home Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

Rodney Hopwood, 62, of Kimberly, Idaho passed away on April 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E Twin Falls.

Robert James Pinson, 60, of Burley, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at his home. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

Dorothy Elsie Sudweeks, 97, of Kimberly, passed away June 15, 2020 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”