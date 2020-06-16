Death Notices
Frank Lee Roy Plant, 79, of Twin Falls, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at home Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

Rodney Hopwood, 62, of Kimberly, Idaho passed away on April 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E Twin Falls.

Robert James Pinson, 60, of Burley, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at his home. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

Dorothy Elsie Sudweeks, 97, of Kimberly, passed away June 15, 2020 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

