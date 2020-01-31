{{featured_button_text}}

Jennifer T. Tuter "Jenni", 46, of Burley, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Bob Owen, 85, of Buhl, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at a Buhl care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

