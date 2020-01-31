Jennifer T. Tuter "Jenni", 46, of Burley, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Bob Owen, 85, of Buhl, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at a Buhl care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.