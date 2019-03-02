Try 3 months for $3

Clyde Sheppeard, 94, of St. Helens, passed away on February 28, 2019. Funeral services are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Harold Devon Jones, a 71-year-old, former Magic Valley resident, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in Yuma, Arizona. Services are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.

Jane Ann Corey, an 82-year-old Rupert resident, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Autumn Haven Assisted Living in Rupert. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley

Mark Dennis Nasura, 56, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Boise. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Roy E. Kingston, 77, of Twin Falls, passed away on February 28, 2019. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date.

Tags

Load comments