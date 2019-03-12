John Harold Dalton, 68, of Burley passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home. Graveside services will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019. At Gem Memorial Garden with Veterans rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Vadna Garrard, 95, of Meridian, formerly of Burley, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at a local care center. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
Barbara A Dessel, 89, of Paul passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Paul Congregational Church. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the Church. Services will conclude with Burial in the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Milton Dean Fife, of Hailey, Idaho died March 9, 2019 at Silver Creek Care Center in Hailey, Idaho. Arrangements are pending under the care of Wood River Chapel. Friends may leave a condolence, share a memory or photo, and light a candle at www.woodriverchapel.com.
