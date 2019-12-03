{{featured_button_text}}

Charles Grove, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Summers Funeral Home, Boise Chapel.

Espiridion “Pete” Fuentes Jr., 50, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. Condolences may be shared with the family at hansen-mortuary.com.

George LeRoy McLaws, 60, of Burley, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at his home. Arrangements and care are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home. www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com

Connie Booth Darrington, 67, of Ammon passed away on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Services are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary in Idaho Falls. www.coltrinmortuary.com.

Donna Mae Glaesemann Jones, 78, of Burley, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Joseph “Fred” Butterworth, 87, of Buhl, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Jeanne Koonce, 85, of Caldwell, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.

