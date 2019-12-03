Charles Grove, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Summers Funeral Home, Boise Chapel.
Espiridion “Pete” Fuentes Jr., 50, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. Condolences may be shared with the family at hansen-mortuary.com.
George LeRoy McLaws, 60, of Burley, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at his home. Arrangements and care are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home. www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com
Connie Booth Darrington, 67, of Ammon passed away on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Services are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary in Idaho Falls. www.coltrinmortuary.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Donna Mae Glaesemann Jones, 78, of Burley, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Joseph “Fred” Butterworth, 87, of Buhl, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Jeanne Koonce, 85, of Caldwell, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.