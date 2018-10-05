Mary Jayne Baker, 81, of Golden Valley, Ariz. passed away Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at the Parke View Care Center in Burley, Idaho. At her request no services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Marion Lee Vance, 83, of Homedale, passed away Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Flahiff Funeral Chapel. 208-459-0833
Terryl Ray Haley, 67, of West Wendover, Nevada, formerly from Twin Falls, passed away September 23, 2018. Arrangements under the care of Burns Funeral Home, Elko, Nevada.
Kenneth Ray Hessler, 92, of Jerome, died Friday, October 5, 2018 at a Jerome hospital. Services are pending and under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
