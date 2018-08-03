Rollie E. Close, 83, of Murtaugh, died Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at Oak Creek Rehab Center in Kimberly. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 131 Syringa Ave, Kimberly, ID. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
William Edward Selelyo, 72, of Twin Falls, died Wednesday, August 1, 2018 due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Gary Dean Woodruff, 72, of Kimberly passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 in Twin Falls. A celebration of Gary’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.reynoldschapel.com.
