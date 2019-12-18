Ronald Sandstoe, 55, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 with family by his side . Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Drew W. Eckles, 66, of Jerome passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at a Twin Falls care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Joey Fitzpatrick, 72, of Hazelton passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
