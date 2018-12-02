Try 1 month for 99¢

Manuel Pinho Teixeira, 68, of Buhl, died Saturday, December 1, 2018 at his residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Ruben Corona, 82, of Rupert passed away Friday, November 30, 2018 at his home. Services under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Tags

Load comments