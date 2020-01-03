Jaynee Lynn Morgan, 64, of Burley, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at her home. Funeral services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Brenda Elisa Swaim, 49, of Burley, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Mini Cassia Care Center in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Joel Wilfredo Menendez, 54, of Wendell, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.
Anita Caldera Castro, 84, of Burley, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Rosa M. Molina, 79, of Jerome, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Phyllis L. Callen, 86, of Buhl, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
