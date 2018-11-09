Try 1 month for 99¢

John Nipper, 70, of Twin Falls, died Thursday, November 8, 2018 at Ashley Manor in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

Gus Roerich, 89 of Twin Falls passed away Thursday, November 8, 2018 at Canyons Retirement Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.

Jean Margaret “Peggy” Horner, 99, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday morning, October 25, 2018 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park

Helen L. Parris, 89, of Jerome, died Thursday, November 8, 2018 at a Gooding Hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

