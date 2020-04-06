Death Notices
Death Notices

Steven A. Tompkins, 77, of Ketchum, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Doris V. Meierhoff, 90, of Buhl, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at a local care center. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Ruby M. Gott, 78, of Wendell passed away April 4, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome, www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Emily Ann Ramsey, 67, of Rupert, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2018. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

