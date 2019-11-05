JW Young, 90, of Burley, Idaho, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Eugenia Faye Rogers, 89, of Jerome, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at a local care center. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Loyal Fredrick Gill, 97, formerly of Malta, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley. Services are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
You have free articles remaining.
Cynthia A. Christian, 64, of Boise, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at a Nampa care center of natural causes. Services are under the direction of Relyea Funeral Chapel, Boise; www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Clyde “Tom” Young, 74, of Wendell, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at his home in Wendell. At his request there will be no funeral service. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.