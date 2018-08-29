Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Lee Burnum, 57, of Filer, died Monday August 20, 2018 at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Robert Owen Severance, 80, of Eden, Idaho passed away on August 29, 2018 with loving family at his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Hester “Gene” Barnes, 68, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully August 25. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

