Death Notices

Aaron Scott Fuller, 32, of Boise, formerly of Twin Falls passed away July 23, 2020 at his home in Boise. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Richard “Dick” Fay Young, 66, of Kimberly passed away on Sunday July 26, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Robert McBride, 75, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at St. Lukes, July 27, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
