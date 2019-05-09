Joann L. Bishop, 83, of Boise, passed away on April 27, 2019 at a local hospital. An informal memorial service will be held Friday, May 17 starting at 10 a.m., located at Bowman Funeral Parlor in Garden City. Condolences may be made at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Sandra Sue Greenfield, an 72-year-old Heyburn resident, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in her home. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Lois Juanita Klingler, 81, peacefully passed away May 8, 2019 in her Burley home surrounded by her family. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Unity First Ward, 275 S. 250 E., of Burley. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Elizabeth “Bethy” Tews, 94, formerly of Shoshone, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at her home in Emmett, Idaho. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Jerold “JD” Webb, 79, passed away May 1, 2019. A service will be held at a later date.
Sylvia G Norris, formerly from Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Senora, California. A service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Bethel Temple Church. Services are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Nona Drussel, 87, of Burley passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Cassia Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. A viewing will take place for one hour prior to the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
Norma “Jane” Shelton, 94, of Buhl, died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at a local care facility. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Katherine J. Adams, 81, of Buhl, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at a local care facility. Cremation is under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Carl Koch, Jr., 57, of Jackpot, Nevada passed away suddenly Monday, May 6, 2019 in Jackpot. Services are pending and will be announced by Burns Funeral Home in Elko, Nevada.
